Kamala Harris Says Asians Have Right To Be Recognised As 'us' In America, Not 'them'

As America continues to battle racism, Vice President Kamala Harris has said that there is a need to recognise Asians as "us" and not "them" or "others". Speaking to reporters during her recent visit to Atlanta, Harris said that racism, as well as sexism, weren't a "new thing" in the US. With president Joe Biden standing on her side, she ticked through laws discriminating against Chinese immigrants in the 1860s, confinement of Japanese during World War II and the most recent surge in hate crimes against Muslims post 9/11 attacks.

"Sadly, it's not new. Racism is real in America, and it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America, and it always has been. Sexism, too. Ultimately, this is about who we are as a nation," Harris said. Asians "have the right to be recognized as American - not as the 'other,' not as 'them,' but as 'us’” Harris told reporters. READ | Kamala Harris condemns Colorado shooting & lauds heroic officer, says 'absolutely tragic'

America has witnessed a resurgence in violence and threats against people of the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community during the pandemic. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, hate crimes against Asian Americans spiked 149% between 2019 and 2020, even though hate crimes overall declined. In a separate report, anti-racism advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate stated that nearly 3,800 hateful incidents have been recorded against the community solely during 2020.

Need to feel safe

On March 16, a 21-year-old shooter had killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, in a racially motivated shooting attack in Atlanta. Speaking about the same, an anonymous source told the Washington Post that Harris during her meeting with local leaders in the aftermath of the brutal incident emphasised the need for everyone to feel safe. However, she has further said that racism was "more than that".

Earlier this month, Biden had condemned the violence that Asian Americans had to endure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighting that the community has been subjected to various "hate crimes", Biden stressed that while American residents should have been working in solidarity, that has not been the case. The US has been witnessing multiple episodes of racially motivated violence and hate in the past months, which has now pushed hundreds of thousands of Asian Americans into fear.

(Image Credits: AP)