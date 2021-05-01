Kamala Harris Says COVID-19 Situation In India Is 'great Tragedy', Reassures Support

US Vice President Kamala Harris, on April 30, described the coronavirus situation in India as a “great tragedy” stating that the American administration had already made the commitment to support the pandemic hit the nation. Addressing media reporters in Ohio, Harris clarified that the Biden administration had pledged monetary support to India which would directly go into the procurement of PPE and other essentials. Furthermore, she said that besides the material aid, her prayers got the people trapped in the “blatant sufferings.”

“There is no question that it is a great tragedy, in terms of the loss of life, and as I have said before, and I will say again, we as a country have made a commitment to the people of India to support them? Harris told reporters on April 30 in Cincinnati. “We have already made a commitment in terms of a dollar amount that will go to PPE and a number of other things. But it is tragic. My prayers go to the people on the suffering, the blatant suffering that is happening,” Harris said in response to a question.

On May 1, India registered over 4,01,993 cases pushing the overall caseload to an overwhelming tally of 1,91,64,969. Meanwhile, 3,293 people succumbed to the viral infection, taking the nationwide death toll to 2,01,187. Earlier, USPresident Biden issued a proclamation restricting travel from India starting on May 4. Answering a related question, Harris said that she had not spoken to her relatives in India since the ban was announced earlier on April 30.

'Determined to help India'

Earlier this week, both Biden and Harris assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly Coronavirus crisis. Stating that just as India had sent assistance to the US early in the pandemic, Joe Biden said, "We are determined to help India in its time of need." The President was spending his weekend at his home in Delaware but is believed to be following up on the developments in India.

Besides US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris took to her official Twitter handle and said that the US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. She wrote, "As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India-including its courageous healthcare workers."

Image Credits: AP