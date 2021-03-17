Kamala Harris Says 'status Of Women Is The Status Of Democracy' As She Makes Her UN Debut

US Vice President Kamala Harris made an empowering speech for women's equality at the United Nations 65th Session of Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) on Tuesday. She told the UN convention that the status of democracy in any country is the status of women, mentioning many struggles of Eleanor Roosevelt's who introduced the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, for liberating women. In her remarks delivered on behalf of Joe Biden's administration, the first-ever woman Vice President of the United States said that democracy protects human rights and upholds rule of law and it should ensure that the women regardless are treated "fairly and equally".

“The status of democracy depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women,” Harris said in her powerful speech, seeking to champion women’s rights worldwide. “The exclusion of women in decision-making is a marker of a flawed democracy,” Harris emphasised, adding that the participation of women is crucial as it "strengthens democracy". She drafted a reference citing the appointment of two female generals to the top joint four-star military commands in the US by Joe Biden as an example of ‘equality in democracy. “This is a sign of progress. These are signs of strength,” said Harris.

“Here’s the truth. When women face obstacles to obtaining quality healthcare, when women face food insecurity, when women are more likely to live in poverty and therefore disproportionately impacted by climate change, more vulnerable to gender-based violence, and therefore disproportionately impacted by conflict, well, it’s harder for women to fully participate in decision-making, which of course, in turn, makes it that much harder for democracies to thrive,” US VP Kamala Harris in her empowering speech at UN.

"As we confront a global health crisis and an economic crisis, it is critical that we continue to defend democracy. To that end, the United States is strengthening our engagement with the United Nations. We are also rejoining the Human Rights Council." — @VP Kamala Harris #CSW65 pic.twitter.com/45XCBIvH5s — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) March 16, 2021

.@VP Kamala Harris: The status of women is the status of democracy. pic.twitter.com/47D3HcxmlJ — Department of State (@StateDept) March 17, 2021

COVID-19 impact on women health

Highlighting the ravaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the physical and mental health of women worldwide, Harris said, “wellbeing of women everywhere has declined”. She urged the governments to make the much-needed healthcare support available for women. She added that the US partnered with UN women to help empower women globally. Harris Tuesday's remarks were pre-taped and aired as she flew from Los Angeles to Denver to promote Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.