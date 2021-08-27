Kamala Harris Says US 'not Seeking Conflict' But Will 'speak Up' On South China Sea Issue

US Vice President Kamala Harris has declared that the United States "welcomes stiff competition" but "does not seek conflict" with Beijing. Speaking at a news conference, Harris said that they will continue to "speak up" on issues like the South China Sea, reported Business World. She made these comments before she ended her Southeast Asian visit to Hanoi on August 26.

US VP Kamala Harris ends Southeast Asian tour

Addressing the news conference, Harris emphasised that the US "does not seek conflict" with Beijing but added that they will "speak up on issues like the South China Sea." US Vice President Kamala Harris on August 26, said that in her dialogue with Vietnamese leaders, she raised issues of human rights abuses and restrictions on political activism. Furthermore, Harris said that she urged the Vietnamese Government about the release of political dissidents. While Harris did not reveal the details regarding her discussion with the Vietnamese leaders, but she confirmed that she raised this issue, according to AP. It is worth mentioning that Vietnam has been facing criticism for imposing restrictions on freedom of expression. To strengthen the relationship of the US with the Southeast Asian countries, Harris was on a week-long visit to the region, where she interacted with top leaders of Singapore and Vietnam.

Harris accused China of 'bullying' in South China Sea

During her Southeast Asia tour, US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Vietnam to join the US in challenging China’s "bullying" in the South China Sea. Harris added that they need to find ways to make China follow the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea. In addition, Harris expressed support for sending an additional US Coast Guard cutter to Vietnam for helping them in defending its security in the disputed waterway. Kamala Harris accused China of "coercion and intimidation" to support the unlawful claims in the disputed regions of the South China Sea.

“We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims,” said Harris.

(IMAGE: AP)

(Inputs from AP)