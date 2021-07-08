Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Walks Balenciaga Couture At Paris Fashion Week

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ 22-year-old step-daughter Ella Emhoff made her Paris Fashion Week debut walking the runway for Balenciaga as the luxury fashion house showed off its first haute couture show since 1967 when its founder Cristobal Balenciaga left the industry. After causing a stir with her presence at the New York Fashion Week earlier this year, Emhoff made things international to Paris on July 7 for Balenciaga couture's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show. She wore a black suit with an oversized matching shawl paired with black pointed boots, glasses and bun.

Sharing videos and images, Emhoff wrote, “truly amazing <3” expressing gratitude to the fashion house for inviting her to join the show. The 22-year-old is a daughter to US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff his ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff. As per reports, Emhoff and her 26-year-old brother, Cole are named after jazz legends Ella Fitzgerald and Cole Porter.

Emhoff signs with IMG models

Emhoff, who made a fashion statement earlier this year at her harris’ inauguration on January 20, has also signed with IMG Models. In February this year, the 22-year-old marked major accomplishments within two days. She walked the runway debut for Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week followed by her first magazine cover. The budding model has also been featured on the cover of the European fashion magazine Dust’s spring 2021 issue. Additionally, the former art student and a knitwear designer also donning her own designs.

Emhoff has a bachelor’s degree in fine and studio arts from The New School's Parsons School of Design in New York City. In May, Doug Emhoff had shared a picture on social media celebrating his daughter’s graduation. He said, “My darling Ella, we are such proud parents! We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future.” Making her way in the fashion industry, she has previously told the New York Times, “I pick and choose the times I want to show my style.” In the interview accompanying her shoot for Dust magazine, Emhoff said the turtleneck that she wore for the cover picture was true to her sense of fashion.

IMAGE: AP/Instagram