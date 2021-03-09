Kamala Harris To Debut At UN As US Vice President At Gender Equality Meeting

Kamala Harris is all set to make her United Nations(UN) debut as US Vice President next week where she will address the organisation on the promotion of gender equality and empowerment of women. In a statement, America’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Harris would be taking the stage at the virtual 65th Commission on the status of women on March 16. Harris, who created history by becoming the first vice president of the US is now tasked with tackling various challenges including domestic violence and gender-based pay divide.

Additionally, Washington would also join a UN "Group of Friends for the Elimination of violence against women and girls,” the diplomat said. Although the Trump administration had made a dramatic push for the cause, it would be under his successor that the country would take a leading role to combat sexual and gender-based violence around the world and call for the inclusion of more women in peace talks internationally.

Vocal about women rights

Since taking office, Harris has been blatantly vocal about female rights and gender equality. The 56-year-old recently told the European leaders to “build a world that works for women”. Addressing the European Parliament to mark International Women’s Day, she thanked all the woman who had been working on the frontline amidst the catastrophic pandemic. In her vehement speech, she noted the disparities between the genders and also spoke about the problems women face.

Harris also showed her feminist side when she, hours before her historic oath as the US Vice President, took to Twitter and posted a video tribute to her mother and all the women who came before her. The clip, which is a montage of women who influenced Harris, played along with her words from her first speech after winning the November election. In the video, Harris said that she is thinking about her and about the generations of women, including Black, Asian, White and Native American, who have paved the way for her to become the first woman Vice President.

“All the women who worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century: 100 years ago with the 19th Amendment, 55 years ago with the Voting Rights Act, and now, in 2020, with a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued the fight for their fundamental right to vote and be heard”.

