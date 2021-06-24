Kamala Harris To Visit US-Mexico Border Amid Scrutiny Over Handling Of Immigration Surge

Amid intense scrutiny over the handling of immigration surge, US Vice President Kamala Harris on June 25 will visit the country’s border with Mexico. The Biden administration’s undoing of former President Donald Trump’s border policies has prompted a flood of Central American and Mexican illegal migrants at the US border, including thousands of unescorted children. Biden tasked Harris earlier this year with overseeing efforts to address what the administration describes as root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Harris’ senior advisor Symone Sanders on Wednesday informed that the vice president will visit the border city of El Paso, Texas and will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In a separate statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the vice president continues to address the root causes of illegal immigration "and work in coordination to get the situation under control”. "This trip to the border on Friday will be a part of this effort,” Psaki added.

Harris criticised for downplaying border crisis

It is worth noting that Harris had travelled to Guatemala and Mexico in early June to address the issue. However, she caught flak from critics for comments that appeared to downplay the border crisis. She was also criticised for not stopping at the border for a firsthand look at the situation during her international mission.

Furthermore, US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had also blasted Harris for telling illegal immigrants to not come to the United States amid a record surge in illegal border crossings. While calling Harris’ comments “disappointing,” AOC pointed that seeking asylum at any US border is a 100 per cent legal method of arrival. She even went to call on the US to “finally acknowledge” its contributions to destabilization and regime change in the region. “Doing so can help us change US foreign policy, trade policy, climate policy, & carceral border policy to address causes of mass displacement & migration,” she added.

Trump to visit border on June 30

Meanwhile, Harris, on the other hand, has reportedly laid out an approach focussed on enhancing the opportunities and living conditions in the region through humanitarian and economic aid. Her trip will come a few days before Donald Trump visits the border, on June 30, in a bid to contrast his tough stance on immigration with successor Biden's more humane approach. The former president had said, "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created -- a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies”.

(With inputs from PTI)