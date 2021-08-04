Kamala Harris To Visit Vietnam, Singapore; Will Promote 'America Is Back' Message

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris is set to kickstart her Asia tour by travelling to Singapore and Vietnam later this month with the aim to build the message that “American is back.” As per the CNN report, while Harris’ visit would be the highest-ranking official from US President Joe Biden administration to visit Asia so far, her office said in a statement, “Her trip will build on the Biden-Harris Administration's message to the world: America is back.”

The statement reportedly continued, "Our Administration sees Asia as a critically important region in the world. The Vice President's visit will emphasize the importance of comprehensive engagement and strategic partnerships - key components of our Administration's approach to foreign policy." Additionally, during the meetings among the government officials, the private sector as well as civil society leaders, the US Vice President will be sharing the Biden administration’s hope for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Other exchanges of ideas would include an increase in trade, security issues and the South China Sea.

US VP Kamala Harris would travel from August 20 to August 26 and reportedly her spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement announcing the trip that she would “engage the leaders of both governments on issues of mutual interest.” Sanders also noted that the regional security, COVID-19 pandemic and climate crisis would be some of the areas of discussion.

Harris to become first-ever US VP to visit Vietnam

With the upcoming trip, Harris would become the first-ever US Vice President to visit Vietnam, as per Sanders, and more broadly, it will also be her first trip to the region as VP and only the second international trip since taking over the office in January. Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico in early June in line with the Biden administration’s measures to tackle the issue of migration. US President Joe Biden, however, is yet to travel to the region since acquiring the office but the White House has reportedly underscored the importance of America’s ties in the region. The first two world leaders to visit the White House in person include Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

