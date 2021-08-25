The flight of US Vice President Kamala Harris from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday, according to US government statements, due to an ongoing inquiry into two probable cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome in Hanoi. While the probe is still in its early stages, officials felt it safe for Harris to travel to Vietnam as part of a trip across Asia to reassure allies about American foreign policy in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Havana Syndrome

The Havana Syndrome is the moniker given to a series of inexplicable health episodes that began in 2016 and were first reported by American ambassadors and other government personnel in Cuba's capital. At a White House news briefing later Tuesday, press secretary Jen Psaki noted that US officials "take any reported incident of Havana syndrome seriously."

U.S. personnel in Vietnam have reported two different incidences of unexplained health events in the last week. According to the individuals, who were not authorised to speak publicly about an ongoing inquiry, the sickness did not affect anyone who worked for the vice president or the White House. According to the US Embassy in Hanoi, the delay was caused by Harris' office learning of a report of a recent possible anomalous health episode in the Vietnamese capital. The embassy gave no further specifics, but said Harris' office made the decision to travel to Hanoi "after careful consideration."

Pain, nausea and dizziness are the side effects

The Havana Syndrome is referred described as an "anomalous health occurrence" by the US government. Some of the individuals who have been affected said they heard a loud piercing sound and felt a great pressure on their faces. Pain, nausea, and dizziness were common side effects. Americans serving in other countries, including Germany, Austria, Russia, and China, have reported similar, inexplicable health issues. Targeted microwaves or sonic attacks, maybe as part of espionage or hacking attempt, have been proposed as explanations for the instances.

As the number of reported incidents of attacks has risen rapidly, the Biden administration is under new pressure to solve the riddle. However, scientists and government authorities are unsure who was behind the attacks, whether the symptoms were generated inadvertently by surveillance equipment, or whether the episodes were genuinely attacks.

