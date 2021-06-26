Kamala Harris Visits El Paso Border After She Dismissed The Idea As Mere 'grand Gesture'

After facing accusations of being a “border czar,” US Vice President Kamala Harris on June 25 returned to El Paso which was also the same place where former US President Donald Trump administration’s several discredited policies were unveiled. On Friday, speaking from there, she said, "It is here in El Paso that the previous administration's child separation policy was unveiled" referring to Trump implementing "remain in Mexico" policy in 2018 that restricted the asylum-seekers from entering the United States until their claims were adjudicated contradicting US law and tradition. US VP said, "We have seen the disaster that resulted from that here in El Paso."

What happens at the border is directly connected to the work we are doing to address the root causes of migration from Central America. As I made clear during my trip to El Paso today, the President and I are committed to strengthening our immigration system at every level. pic.twitter.com/gYm5ZjzBAI — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 25, 2021

Significance of Harris’ El Paso visit

Pressure had mounted on for Harris for several months now to make her first border visit since acquiring vice presidency in January. It had further escalated after US President Joe Biden laid the responsibility of dealing the diplomatic front of a surge in migration in the US to the VP. Even though it had been several weeks since Harris was made Biden’s point person on dealing with migration, Harris visited the ground zero of the crisis only on Friday (local time).

Another notable aspect of Harris’ El Paso visit is that just two weeks ago, she had dismissed the need for her to visit the border herself. At the time, in Guatemala, US VP had said that her visit to the El Paso border would be a mere “grand gesture” in the face of diplomacy required to address the issues such as poverty, corruption and violence that encourages people to flee north in search of both security and opportunities.

Following Harris’ remarks, Trump and then governor Greg Abbott announced that they would be visiting the border on June 30 and the former US President even accused the present administration of ignoring “the scenes of the wreckage they created.” In an announcement of his visit to the ‘decimated’ US-Mexico border, Trump said, “Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis."

"If this weren’t bad enough, Biden and Harris won’t even tour the scenes of the wreckage they created, or come down and visit with the Border Patrol and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] heroes risking their lives to defend our Nation at a time when the White House is doing everything it can to make their job totally impossible," he added.

IMAGE: AP