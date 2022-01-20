US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running mate if he contests 2024 presidential polls. When asked by a reporter whether he was satisfied with Harris' work amidst speculations about her assuming a more conventional Vice President role lately in the once touted ‘Biden-Harris administration,’ US President stressed that he was "very satisfied" with her voting rights efforts.

The West Wing aides, over the last couple of months, have described the Vice President as entrenched with dysfunction and having a lack of focus. Democratic operatives that spoke to American broadcaster CNN revealed the inside reality that the Vice President was not being ‘adequately positioned’ as the Biden administration made a string of key legislative decisions and discussed the political concerns.

'I think she's doing a good job..': Biden

On Wednesday, however, speaking at the one-year anniversary of his time in Oval office, Biden told the presser that he would commit to putting her [Kamala Harris] on the ticket once again. "I think she's doing a good job,” the US commander in chief stressed. Biden more confidently declared “yes and yes” when asked if he would make Harris his running mate in the next election if he runs and whether he was satisfied with Harris' work on voting rights after he had put her in charge. When asked by the press to elaborate, Biden iterated:

"There's no need to. She's going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge. I think she's doing a good job.”

Harris, the first-ever woman of colour elected as the Vice President in America has had a rough patch in the Biden administration as insiders told CNN, that the US Vice President “is struggling with a rocky relationship with some parts of the White House, while long-time supporters feel abandoned and see no coherent public sense of what she's done or been trying to do as vice president.”

While the opponents mocked her for lack of more substantive work, her supporters condemned such narratives flashing the Onion story headline that read ‘White House urges Kamala Harris to sit at a computer all day in case emails come through. There were also rumours at one point that Biden might try to replace his Vice President by nominating her to a Supreme Court vacancy. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was being reported to be replacing Harris in the future.

"She's very honoured and very proud to be vice president of the United States. Her job as the No. 2 is to be helpful and supportive to the President and to take on work that he asks her to take on," Harris longtime friend Eleni Kounalakis, the lieutenant governor of California had defended.

The US President has now publicly opened up about the ongoing speculations, as he clarified that he will consider running Harris for 2024 as his Vice President, having said earlier at an ABC interview that he is also a “great respecter of fate.” “If I'm in good health -- then, in fact, I would run again," Biden had said. He also joked with his host David Muir that he is being tempted to run if his predecessor Donald Trump will be running for office. "You're trying to tempt me now,” Biden mocked in his televised interview, adding, “Why would I not run against Donald Trump? He's the nominee, which increases the prospect of running.”