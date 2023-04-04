'KANGAROO COURT': Trump Calls For Hearing To Be Moved, Sends Out Message To Supporters

Ahead of the arraignment hearing, former US President Donald Trump lambasted the Democrats and stated that the case should be moved from New York. On Tuesday, the business mogul turned politician will be facing New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan for his arraignment proceedings. The whole ordeal started on March 30 when a New York Grand jury voted to indict the former reality television star, making him the first US President to be indicted for criminal charges. While the charges against the former President were not made public, it was reported that the case focused on the former US president’s involvement in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Ahead of his hearing on Tuesday, the former US President went on an internet rampage as he stated that the case should be moved to nearby Staten Island court. He continued with his rant and stated that the Democrats have criminalised the justice system. In his post on his social media platform TruthSocial, Trump lashed out at the New York authorities and called the court a “Kangaroo court”. “VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN. THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND - WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL. ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL-KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!!!,” Trump wrote in the post on Tuesday. “THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE CRIMINALIZED THE JUSTICE SYSTEM. THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE!” he asserted in another post.

Trump ‘mourns loss of justice’ in an email to his supporters

In the midst of all the chaos the former US President sent out an email to his supporters in which Trump stated that he is “mourning the loss of justice in America”. In the message, the business mogul-turned-politician also thanked his supporters in the tough times. "Today is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME. As I will be out of commission for the next few hours, I want to take this moment to THANK YOU for all of your support,” he wrote in the message. "Our nation is becoming a Marxist Third World country that CRIMINALIZES dissent and IMPRISONS its political opposition. We are a nation that declared its independence from the world’s biggest empire, won two world wars, and landed the first man on the moon,” he further added. Trump then went on to give out a motto in his message. “Resilience is in our blood,” he wrote. "Our movement has overcome so much. And there is no doubt in my mind that we will prevail once again and WIN the White House in 2024,” he concluded.