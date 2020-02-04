Union Budget
Kansas City Celebrated Super Bowl Win With So Many Fireworks, The Weather Radar Picked It

US News

Fans in Kansas City had every reason to celebrate after Kansas City Chiefs won Superbowl on February 2. However, the fireworks were caught on weather radar.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kansas

Fans in Kansas City had every reason to celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Superbowl on February 2. However, the fireworks were so wild that they were picked by the weather radar. Later, The national weather services in Kansas took to twitter to reveal that fireworks throughout the area were detected on its radar. 

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The team overcame a 10-point deficit and had three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to land them the victory. It was also the franchise’s first Super Bowl win since 1970.

Soon after the tweet went viral, overzealous fans took to Twitter to express their joy. Many congratulated the winning team while others shared their experience of the celebrations. One user caught the attention of weather department after he asked them about Wednesday’s weather so as to attend Chief’s victory parade. 

 

Soon after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers with 31-20 score to win their first Superbowl trophy in 50 years, President Donald Trump congratulated the winners on his official Twitter handle. However, there was one small mistake in his congratulatory tweet. Trump went on to congratulate them for representing the state of Kansas but The Kansas City Chiefs are a professional American football team based in Kansas, Missouri. Their stadium is located 7 miles from the Kansas-Missouri border.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
