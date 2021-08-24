Kathy Hochul Becomes New York's 1st Female Governor After Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, August 24, taking control of a state government after Andrew Cuomo resigned over sexual harassment allegations - which he denies. The Democrat was sworn in as governor in a brief, private ceremony in the New York State Capital overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore. Described by her predecessor as "smart and competent", the 62-year-old is a centrist Democrat from the Buffalo area of New York state and in the state's 233 year-long history, she became the first woman to lead the region.

Honored to be officially sworn in as New York's 57th Governor.



Looking forward to the full swearing-in ceremony with my family later this morning, and addressing the people of New York later today. pic.twitter.com/RUsDtzoW7r — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2021

Following the ceremony, Hochul told WGRZ, a Buffalo television station, she felt “the weight of responsibility” on her shoulders. "I'll tell New Yorkers I'm up to the task. And I'm really proud to be able to serve as their governor and I won't let them down," she said.

All about first female governor of New York

Kathy Hochul once served in Congress but has a limited public profile in the state. She first leaped to the national stage in 2011 when she ran in a special election for a House of Representatives seat in one of New York's most conservative districts. She even served one term before Cuomo selected her to be his running mate.

As lieutenant governor, Hochul chaired 10 economic development councils that invested in projects across the state. She co-chairs a task force to combat heroin and opioid abuse and also led Cuomo's "Enough is Enough" campaign in 2015 to combat sexual assault on college campuses. Hochul has also worked as a legal and legislative aide to John LaFalce, a congressman from New York, and then to Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a towering political figure in the state.

Andrew Cuomo’s resignation

On August 10, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation in order to skip an impeachment in the State Assembly after a withering report from the state's attorney general alleged he had sexually harassed not one but 11 women. Addressing the media, Andrew Cuomo said, "I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to the government. My resignation will be effective in 14 days”. Earlier Cuomo had denied the mentioned wrongdoing as his friendship with his employees is been misinterpreted.

In a video statement, Cuomo said that his conduct and motives had been mischaracterized by his accusers, and gave no sign that he was contemplating resignation. He stated, "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed, I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances".

