Breonna Taylor Case: Kentucky Attorney General To Release Grand Jury's Tapes

Amid outrage over the jury’s decision not to charge any of the officers involved in the drug trade that led to Breonna Taylor’s death, Kentucky’s attorney general has revealed that he does not object to a judge’s order to publicly release the grand jury’s deliberations. As per reports, Kentucky’s attorney general has also stated that he did not recommend homicide charges against the officers that conducted the raid.

Grand Jury deliberations to be made public

In a written statement, Attorney General Daniel Cameron has stated: “We have no concerns with grand jurors sharing their thoughts on our presentation because we are confident in the case we presented”. A judge has ordered that the records be released and the attorney general has stated that they will be made available to the public on Wednesday, September 30. But even though the attorney general has stated that he doesn’t the object to the grand jury deliberations being made public, he feels that the grand July is meant to be a ‘secretive body’ and it is the growing public interest in the case that has led to the records being released.

Read: Protesters Rally For Justice For Breonna Taylor

Read: US: Breonna Taylor Protests Continue As Louisville Under Curfew

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor’s family has stated claimed that “Since the grand jury decision was announced, we’ve been saying that Daniel Cameron clearly failed to present a comprehensive case that supported justice for Breonna”. According to reports, a grand juror involved in the case filed a motion in the court on Monday, September 28 that stated that the attorney general used “the grand jury to deflect accountability and responsibility for (the indictment) decisions”.

The attorney general in the case decided not to indict any of the officers taking part in the drug raid on murder charges, instead only one officer was indicted on the charge of ‘wonton endangerment’ for firing his weapon from Taylor’s apartment to an adjacent apartment with people inside.

(With AP input. Image: AP)

Read: Charles Barkley Slammed On Social Media For Defending Police In Breonna Taylor Case

Read: Breonna Taylor Decision Protested In Las Vegas