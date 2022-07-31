Last Updated:

Kentucky: Flood Toll Soars To 25; Some Residents Begin Clean-up Drive After Returning Home

Record-breaking heavy rains lashed Appalachia, Kentucky leaving at least 25 dead, many missing, and hundreds of homes inundated in murky flood waters.

Dipaneeta Das
Kentucky floods
1/9
IMAGE: AP

Death toll in the catastrophic floods in Kentucky, US topped 25 on Saturday while innumerable people are missing in Appalachia.  

Kentucky floods
2/9
IMAGE: AP

Swollen floodwaters gushed over bridges, wiped out power, and forced residents to take shelter on rooftops as water leaked into their homes.  

Kentucky floods
3/9
IMAGE: AP

Flood waters peaked on Thursday, leading to flash-flooding with bulky sand deposits in low-lying areas.

Kentucky floods
4/9
IMAGE: AP

Heavy rains continued to lash as trapped residents made desperate attempts to evacuate submerged homes by swimming or using boats.

Kentucky floods
5/9
IMAGE: AP

Streets were in ruins with houses inundated in the record rains history of the state poured around the city of Hazard, Appalachia, and surrounding areas.

Kentucky floods
6/9
IMAGE: AP

On Friday, people worked to clean their houses while local authorities sailed inflatable boats in Jackson to rescue stranded residents through neck-deep water and mudslides.

Kentucky floods
7/9
IMAGE: AP

Locals used boats along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, central Appalachia.

Kentucky floods
8/9
IMAGE: AP

Exhausted community workers continued their clean-up drive despite the viscous mud and mulch.

Kentucky floods
9/9
IMAGE: AP

Fire Department officials worked together with medical workers, and volunteers to evacuate people from flooded roads.

