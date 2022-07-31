Kentucky: Flood Toll Soars To 25; Some Residents Begin Clean-up Drive After Returning Home

Quick links:
Death toll in the catastrophic floods in Kentucky, US topped 25 on Saturday while innumerable people are missing in Appalachia.
Swollen floodwaters gushed over bridges, wiped out power, and forced residents to take shelter on rooftops as water leaked into their homes.
Flood waters peaked on Thursday, leading to flash-flooding with bulky sand deposits in low-lying areas.
Heavy rains continued to lash as trapped residents made desperate attempts to evacuate submerged homes by swimming or using boats.
Streets were in ruins with houses inundated in the record rains history of the state poured around the city of Hazard, Appalachia, and surrounding areas.
On Friday, people worked to clean their houses while local authorities sailed inflatable boats in Jackson to rescue stranded residents through neck-deep water and mudslides.