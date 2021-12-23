As powerful tornadoes swept across the United States last weekend, most of the states including Kentucky were ripped apart resulting in destruction and mounds of building debris. In downtown Mayfield, when a Kentucky resident was standing in the ruins nine days after a tornado destroyed his three-story office building, he believed to have heard a faint meow sound. According to the Associated Press, Sonny "Hoot" Gibson immediately hoped that Madix, his office cat, was still alive, despite the fact that he did not see him prior to the storms.

Gibson claimed he had attempted for a few days to locate his black cat with yellow eyes which used to live at his rental company but had eventually given up. On a Sunday afternoon, as Gibson was standing amid the ruins when he heard a faint murmur. “I don’t know how anything could’ve survived not just the tornado but the destruction that came along with it. I thought I heard a meow, and I thought my mind’s playing tricks on me so I hollered his name out, and he meowed again,” quoting Gibson, the Associated Press reported.

The cat, Madix was found 9 days after a US tornado

As the sound was so muffled, he could not find Madix right away, he summoned additional staff to assist in the hunt. They soon discovered the cat in a hole underneath the rubble. Referring to the saying that cats can have nine lives, he said that the cat has probably used up approximately eight of them over the course of nine days. When he found Madix, Gibson has wrapped put him around his arms and described it as a wonderful experience.

Madix was unharmed, except for being extremely hungry and thirsty. Gibson said he took Madix home and would keep him as a house cat for the rest of his life. The narrative of Madix the survivor, according to Gibson, is gaining traction in Mayfield, where a long-track US tornado levelled large sections of the town as per the Associated Press. “It is a blessing for people to hear the story so they can take that and realize that great things can come out of terrible situations,” he added. Even if it inspires even one person, Madix has fulfilled his mission on this earth, Gibson believed.

(Image: AP)