Kevin McCarthy, House Speaker Hopeful, Finds Ally In Elon Musk Even As GOP Stays Divided

While some Republicans may disagree, Rep. Kevin McCarthy “should be Speaker” of the US House of Representatives, according to billionaire Elon Musk. After multiple botched attempts to be elected as the speaker of the House over the course of three days, McCarthy’s bleak aspiration was supported by Musk, who took to Twitter on Thursday to share his opinion via a tweet.

“Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker,” he said in the tweet, which has garnered over 134,000 likes and more than 5,300 comments. After garnering mixed responses on the matter, the Twitter CEO asked, “Subtle, but I am beginning to suspect opinions differ on this matter … If not McCarthy, then seriously who?”

While many appreciated Musk speaking on the political fiasco, others said that he should stay out of it. Reacting to it, the Twitter boss did what he does best- put out a Twitter poll and vow to uphold the majority’s wishes. “Elon Musk should,” he titled the poll, along with two options- “Stay out of politics” and “Keep shooting his feet.”

While 42.8% of users voted for the former, 57.2% of others were in favor of the latter. As a result, Musk quipped, “Ouch my feet!!”, thus confirming that he will be offering his political stances every now and then. Later on Friday, Musk continued his self-mockery and retweeted his post from 2013 which read, “No more political comments for me now that I've shot off both my feet.” Calling it a habit that is challenging to break, Musk joked, “ Maybe I should just get bulletproof shoes.”

Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2023

Subtle, but I am beginning to suspect opinions differ on this matter …



If not McCarthy, then seriously who? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2023

Elon Musk should — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2023

When McCarthy stood in Musk's support

Musk vouching for McCarthy isn’t a coincidence, but possibly an act by the billionaire to return a months-old favour. Earlier in November, the politician defended Musk when the White House stated that they were “keeping an eye on” the changes he was introducing at Twitter following his $44 billion takeover.

When questioned about the remark, which was made by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the Republican said that they were “offensive.” “Government’s going to go after someone who wants to have free speech? What do they have to look at Twitter about? Do they want to go more after the American public about whether they can have an opinion on something?” McCarthy had asked. “I think the American public have spoken on this. I think our First Amendment stands up and I think they should stop picking on Elon Musk,” he added.