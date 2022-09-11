Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: Al-Qaeda Terrorist & Mastermind Of 9/11 Attacks Still Awaits Trial

The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11, have completed 21 years on Sunday, with people still grieving the death of their dear ones and thousands experiencing hazardous health issues. The ill-fated day that witnessed three back-to-back commercial plane attacks left nearly 3,000 dead and more than 10,000 suffering fatal injuries. Despite a two-decade-long trial, the kin of the victims is still waiting for justice as the mastermind behind the attack is still not penalised in accordance with his crime. The trial of al-Qaeda terrorist Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the ‘principal architect’ of the attacks, and four other alleged conspirators is still not completed, amid the fact that the country witnessed four Presidential elections.

Who is Khalid Sheikh Mohammed?

According to the records published by an American intelligence agency (CIA), Mohammed was probably born either in 1964 or a year later in a Pakistani family. Official records claim his birthplace as Kuwait as his parents migrated to the gulf nation during the 1960s. The major turn of his life was considered as the year 1982 after he heard a speech by an exiled Afghan politician and former mujahideen commander, Abdul Rasul Sayyaf. The CIA said the speech included a strong call for "jihad" against the Soviets. He joined the Muslim Brotherhood -- a Sunni Islamist religious group in which extreme ideas and beliefs have been widely shared by Islamic scholars.

9/11 terror mastermind got education from the US

After completing his graduation from high school, he moved to the United States and was admitted to Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. Later, he transferred to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering in 1986. According to documents, the 20-year-old Mohammed then travelled to Peshawar where he met his brothers and joined the extremist groups who were engaged in the Soviet-Afghan war. In the meantime, he received a master's degree in Islamic Culture and History through correspondence classes from Punjab University in Pakistan in 1992. Later, at the age of 28, he got married and moved to Qatar with his family. There, he worked as a project engineer with the Qatari Ministry of Electricity and Water. As he earned a handsome salary from his job and funding from some extremist groups, he travelled to several countries.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was also involved in the 1993 WTC bombing

His name first appeared on the list of the intelligence agency after an investigation revealed he had transferred money to one of the accused of the 1993 World Trade Center bombings. Later, his name appeared as a co-conspirator of Operation Bojinka in 1995. In the plan, his main role was to plot attacks on multiple international airliners. He worked with Ahmed Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 WTC bombing. Luckily, plans failed after a major fire broke out in the same building where they were working collaboratively to blow airlines. The report said he used to stay in luxurious hotels and used to enjoy night parties in clubs in Manila. In 1998, he officially joined Al-Qaeda and started plotting major attacks on America.

Execution of 9/11 terror attacks

According to CIA documents, Flight 93, was scheduled from New Jersey to San Francisco, California with 33 passengers and seven crew members on board. Initially, the flight was delayed due to flight traffic, but later, it took off with hijackers. After completing the 40-minute journey, the hijackers announced their plan. Desperate passengers and crew members contacted their family members on the ground and narrated the scenario. According to Diaro AS -- an online publication--, the husband of one of the flight attendants on board remembers hearing, “everyone is running to first class.” It’s understood that while the passengers tried to enter the cockpit, the hijackers chose to crash the plane into a rural field in Pennsylvania.

Another American aeroplane -- Flight 11-- took off from Los Angeles with 76 passengers, 11 crew members, and five additional hijackers at 7:59 ET. The flight crashed into the Twin Towers at 8:46 ET. On the other hand, Flight 175, which was headed to Los Angeles from Logan Airport at 8:14 ET, crashed into the South Tower. Meanwhile, Flight 77 took off for Los Angeles International Airport from Washington Dulles International Airport at 8:20 ET but the hijackers crashed into the West wall of the Pentagon. This resulted in the killing of 3996 people, including 350 firefighters.

Victims of US terror attacks still waiting for justice

Subsequently, after two years, he was arrested in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He confessed that he was involved in the 9/11 attacks. "I was responsible for the 9/11 operation, from A to Z,” the CIA quoted Mohammed as saying. Later, he was shifted to multiple "secret" locations. In September 2006, the American government announced it had moved Mohammed from a secret CIA prison to military custody at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. Since then, he has been facing prison.

