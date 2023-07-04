Khalistani Supporters Set Ablaze Indian Consulate In San Francisco, US Issues Warning

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco, US, came under a deadly attack from alleged Khalistani miscreants in the early hours of Sunday. According to information obtained by Republic TV, the premise was set ablaze by members of Sikhs for Justice, a designated terror group, between 1:30 and 2:30 am. No staffers sustained injuries in the inferno, which was later doused by firefighting teams.

The hate crime was strongly rebuked by the US State Department. In a statement on Twitter, spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco." "Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence," Miller added.

(Image: Twitter/StateDeptSpox)

Khalistani attacks remain at an all-time high

The incident comes months after the consulate was targeted by pro-Khalistani groups. Members of the group raised slogans against India and vandalised the property. This sparked massive condemnation from the Indian government and the Indian diaspora in San Francisco.

The recent arson attempt is suspected to be linked to the recent killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a slain Khalistani terrorist in Canada. It was later claimed by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which went on to release a clip that displays the consulate being set on fire. SFJ is a designated terror group that was first recognised by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2019 for its disruptive and extremist activities in Punjab.

The Khalistani propaganda has lately suffered a major blow after the death of its three terrorists, namely, Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, Paramjit Singh Panjwar in Pakistan and Avtar Singh Khanda. Nonetheless, the threat and the group's presence stills remains widely evident across the world.

(With inputs from Gursimran Singh)