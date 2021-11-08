Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Making Hand Gestures She Learned From TikTok To Ask For Help

A teen was rescued on Thursday, November 4, after using hand signs she learned on the social media platform Tik Tok to signal for help, according to Kentucky authorities. The 16-year-old girl from Asheville, North Carolina, was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday, November 2, according to CNN. A driver on I-75 called 911 after seeing a 16-year-old girl in a silver Toyota in front of her making Tik Tok gestures to signal for help in domestic violence situations, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office told CNN.

While on the phone, the alert driver provided updates on the car's location and stated that it was being driven by a man later identified as James Herbert Brick, 61, of Cherokee, North Carolina. According to the sheriff's office, detectives stopped Brick as he exited the interstate at exit 41. The girl was reported missing Tuesday in Asheville, North Carolina, according to investigators. The adolescent told police she went with Brick, who drove her to Ohio to stay with his relatives. Brick left Ohio and began travelling south after his relatives learned she was underage and missing, according to deputies, CNN reported.

Before being recognised, the girl tried to signal for help from drivers. By Thursday, a driver on a Kentucky interstate happened to pass the girl's vehicle and noticed her hand gesture. The driver called 911 after recognising the sign as a call for assistance. According to deputies, the observant driver then remained behind the vehicle for seven miles as they relayed information to the police. Police were eventually able to stop the suspect's car and rescue the teen.

Domestic violence experts advise using signals to ask for help

A Canadian women's empowerment organisation created an internationally recognised hand signal that victims of violence can use to discreetly alert others that they require immediate assistance, and the kidnapped teenager from North Carolina used the same signal to get help. According to USA Today, the signals gained popularity as the number of domestic violence cases increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Canadian Women's Foundation, the teen's hand gesture consists of two simple steps. To begin, raise one hand with your palm facing out as if waving hello. Likewise, tuck your thumb into your palm.

Novembre est le mois national de sensibilisation à la violence familiale.



Connaissez-vous l’appel à l’aide?



Pour plus d’informations, visite @cdnwomenfdn https://t.co/m1atMaDus6 pic.twitter.com/VEGOQ30kMq — CASW / ACTS (@CASW_ACTS) November 4, 2021

The suspect, Brick was also found with a phone containing sexual material involving an underage girl, according to investigators. He is now facing charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and matter sex performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under the age of 18 – first offence. Brick is still being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center as of this writing.

