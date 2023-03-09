US intelligence authorities on Wednesday said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "has no intention of giving up nuclear weapons," according to a VOA report. The Director of National Intelligence, at the committee, said that North Korea's dictator leader is continuing to build up and strengthen its nuclear and missile capabilities that may be aimed at the United States and regional allies. The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), in its annual threat assessment report, further noted that Kim Jong-un "almost certainly sees nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as the ultimate guarantee of his dictatorial rule.”

“Kim almost certainly views nuclear weapons and ICBMs as the ultimate guarantee of his autocratic rule and has no intention of abandoning those programs, believing that over time he will gain international acceptance as a nuclear power," said ODNI in its assessment as cited by VOA.

No intention of giving up nuclear programs

North Korean leader "is attempting to secure North Korea's position in what he perceives to be an international environment conducive to his brutal authoritarian system, as demonstrated by North Korea's repeated public support for Beijing and Moscow's foreign policy priorities," the intelligence authorities of the US warned. "Kim Jong-un has no intention of giving up those programs, believing that over time, he will gain international recognition as a nuclear power," the report further stressed. Under Kim Jong-un, North Korea has been attempting to secure a position which is viewed as "conducive to his brutal dictatorship,” Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haynes said in report accessed by VOA. The US intelligence noted that North Korea is a proliferation concern like Iran.

"North Korea continues to expand its nuclear and conventional capabilities aimed at the United States and its allies, while periodically using aggressive and destabilizing actions to reshape the regional security environment to its advantage and strengthen its status as a de facto nuclear power," Haynes was quoted as saying. “We are continuing our efforts to strengthen it,” he added. US in its intelligence also stated that North may be restarting nuclear tests. “Kim Jong-un remains highly committed to expanding and maintaining nuclear arsenal as a central pillar of the national security structure,” the report said.