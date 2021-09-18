Kim Kardashian Lands In Trouble As Neighbours Sue Her Over Underground Vault

At her $60 million (Rs 442 crores) Hidden Hills estate in the upscale Los Angeles suburb, Kim Kardashian reportedly planned to add an underground vault, subterranean parking, an adjacent subterranean wellness centre and a detached guardhouse which landed her in legal trouble. Her neighbours have filed a lawsuit to stop her from building an "underground vault." Because of the proximity to gas lines which they claim may cause loss of life

The neighbour Sarah Key is requesting that the Association stop Kardashian from "flattening two hills" and building on "two high-pressure gas transmission lines," because she believes the neighbourhood should maintain its natural and rustic county setting, and that building on the gas lines will put Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage, according to People.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West paid $20 million for the home in 2014

The complaint also suggests that her intentions "can and will" cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the demolition of two hills of Hidden Hills, and going forward these two development projects may entail a life loss. Kardashian and her separated spouse Kanye West reportedly paid $20 million for the home in 2014. Axel Vervoordt, a Belgian architect collaborated with the couple to design a one-of-a-kind all-white apartment.

Writer Jonathan Van Meter visited the estate for a 2019 Vogue cover storey and revealed some shocking revelations about the former couple's residence, according to People. Van noted that he had to pass through layers of Pentagon-level security and hesitated at their imposing front door, which seems like it might be lowered over a moat, before deciding to stroll around the side and enter into the garage like a normal person.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February

Kardashian also gave a tour of the house in a "73 Questions" video interview with Vogue, saying that the ambience was influenced by Vervoordt and her ex-husband Kanye West. In February of this year, Kardashian filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage. Kim received the $52 million Hidden Hills mansion in March as part of their divorce settlement.

Image: AP