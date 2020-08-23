Republicans Enjoy Great Support From Indian-Americans, Says Kimberly Guilfoyle

National Chair of Donald Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020 Kimberly Guilfoyle said that Indian Americans have shown immense support to the Republicans in its campaign for US Presidential elections. Guilfoyle added that Trump has received a lot of support from the people of India and Indian Americans. In some of the American states, more than 50% of the community members are supporting Donal Trump for the upcoming presidential elections in November.

Guilfoyle gives a glimpse of 'Howdy Modi' & 'Namaste Trump'

On 23 August, Guilfoyle shared a video with a glimpse of 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' on her Twitter account. She also mentioned that the Donal Trump election campaign is receiving great support from the Indian Americans in the US Polls. Chec out her tweet:

America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans! 👍🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bkjh6HODev — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 22, 2020

PM, Narendra Modi visited the US in September 2019 for a seven-day trip. During this trip, Donald Trump, President of the United States had organised a mega event 'Howdy Modi!'. The massive gathering of the event was addressed by Modi and Trump jointly. Trump specially flew in from Washington for this event. After the Prime Minister returned from the event, he posted on Twitter about his seven-day trip to the USA.

"This USA visit was an extremely productive one. Over the last few days, I have been able to take part in a diverse range of programmes, the outcomes of which will greatly benefit India and our development trajectory,' he tweeted.

After the 'Howdy Modi' programme in the USA, another mega event, 'Namaste Trump' was organised in India in February 2020. The event was held in the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The PM while addressing the event said, "I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad."

