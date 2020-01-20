King Day In South Carolina To Draw Prominent Democratic Presidential Candidates

The Democratic Party's leading presidential candidates will be spending their time at events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day amid the critical early-voting states of South Carolina and Iowa. On January 20, several people are expected to gather at the South Carolina State House for the annual event to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Dome. All the top candidates which include former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California businessman Tom Steyer, and Sens Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are expected to attend the event on Monday with prayer services around Columbia. King Day at the Dome includes a prayer service and a march and rally at the State House at 10am.

Tulsi Gabbard to join the event

They will be joined by Hawaii Republican Tulsi Gabbard and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. The King Day at the Dome was started in 2000 as a reaction to a state lawmaker's decision to keep the Confederate battle flag flying from the Statehouse, a place of prominence that drew opposition. Scores of people marched through Columbia’s downtown from the prayer service to the Statehouse. In the past, many Democratic presidential hopefuls have attended the event at Statehouse including John Edwards, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. Previous year, Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker, who has dropped out of the 2020 race, attended.

Candidates to travel Des Moines

According to the reports, many candidates are expected to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday for the Brown and Black Forum which is recognised as one of the nation's historic minority-focused presidential candidate events of its kind. Mike Bloomberg, former New York mayor who is not contesting in the early-voting states has reportedly put some of his multimillion-dollar ad planning to join King Day parade in Little Rock, Arkansas.

