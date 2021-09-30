Klete Keller, 3-time Olympic Winner Pleads Guilty In US Capitol Riot Case

Two times Olympics gold medalist Klete Keller on Wednesday has pleaded guilty to one of the seven charges pressed against him for his role in the United States Capitol Riot. The 39-year-old was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building in February 2021. While six of the charges were dismissed as a part of a plea agreement, Keller agreed to unlawful entrance into a federal building and one felony of obstructing official proceedings, USA Today reported. While Keller is most likely to face prison time ranging from 21-27 months for his involvement in the January 6 riots, the US district court is yet to announce a date for a sentencing hearing.

Keller, who is a star swimmer with 5 Olympics medals under his belt, is now one of the 600 people indicted in the US Capitol Riot case. Keller was arrested after videos of him donning the 'Team USA' jacket surfaced among the videos gathered by the FBI officials. According to an FBI agent's statement in the complaint, as quoted by USA Today, Keller was seen standing in the Rotunda "wearing a dark coloured USA jacket, which also appeared to bear a Nike logo on the front right side and a red and white Olympic patch on the front left side." Keller was spotted mostly because of his height (6 feet 6inches) in addition to the jacket, the statement noted.

What did Klete Keller do?

Keller confessed to "yelling (expletives) at (Speaker of US House of Representatives) Nancy Pelosi and (Senator) Chuck Schumer." He also confirmed that he was inside the federal building to "stop and delay" Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. He also admitted to taking pictures inside the building, which is strictly forbidden. Although, he claimed to have deleted the pictures and footage within 48 hours after the riot. It is to be noted that so far 615 people have been booked for illegal demonstrations inside the US House, at least 75 of whom have pleaded guilty in regards to the insurrection.

The January 6 US Capitol attack

On January 6, 2021, over 500 sympathisers of Republican President Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol in Washington DC. They sought to overturn his defeat in the 2020 Presidential elections by disrupting the joint session of the Congress assembled to determine the electoral votes. The said vote count officially formalised incumbent President Joe Biden's win. The rioters infringed the federal complex and vandalised the building for several hours. Since the attack, the FBI has launched a probe into the matter and about 615 arrested so far.

With inputs from ANI and AP

Image: AP