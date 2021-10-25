Kobe Bryant's Wife Pained By 'sick' Helicopter Crash Images, Slams LA County

Late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's widow claimed accountability over the disturbing images she had received, which shows the horrific helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, along with seven other people. As per a transcript of Vanessa Bryant's deposition in her lawsuit against Los Angeles county, she revealed that she received those photographs of the fatal accident through social media.

Vanessa Bryant had filed a federal lawsuit against the LA county and many of its departments last year over the photographs, which she claims were released by county personnel. As per NBC News, Vanessa, who has sued LA county for the invasion of privacy, has claimed in court filings that she was subjected to "severe emotional distress" due to the loss of her spouse and daughter Gianna.

'I lost my husband and child. That was the worst thing imaginable': Vanessa Bryant

First responders such as firemen and sheriff's officers, were accused of sharing images of Kobe Bryant's body and passing around "gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents and coaches," according to the lawsuit. During Vanessa’s deposition, which was videotaped earlier this month, she said, "Nothing compares. Nothing's close to this. I lost my husband and child. That was the worst thing imaginable."

Furthermore, Los Angeles county is pushing Vanessa Bryant and others to undergo psychiatric assessments in order to ascertain whether they are actually suffering from mental anguish. On the other hand, Bryant's lawyers claim that the examinations are "cruel" but the county argues that these are standard procedures of the discovery process.

Vanessa talks about the incident in her deposition

During her deposition, Vanessa revealed several intimate and heartbreaking details of the day her husband and child died. She further believes that the images should not have been taken in the first place, as it is difficult for them to go through heartbreak and loss.

Quoting Venessa, NCB news reported, "But now to live the rest of my life having to fear those photographs surfacing is something that I have to deal with every single day."

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant traveled with her daughter Gianna in a helicopter from Orange County to Thousand Oaks for her basketball game. In the meantime, Vanessa Bryant was at home with their two younger children. Further, around 11.30 a.m, Vanessa came to know about the helicopter crash via the family's assistant. She claims that her life has never been the same since then.

According to her deposition, after reaching the site, Vanessa had urged the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to make sure that no one clicks pictures. According to court records, he reassured her that the site was protected. However, Villanueva has not responded to messages requesting comments, AP reported.

As per NBC News, Vanessa said, "I just don't understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement. I want accountability."

(Image: AP)