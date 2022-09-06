Kremlin Says Its 'good' That Biden Said 'no' To Blacklist Russia As A Terrorism Sponsor

Russia has issued a response after US President Joe Biden said "no" to designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov termed recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism as "monstrous," TASS reported, citing RBC TV channel. He said that it was "good" that US President Joe Biden has spoken against designating Russia.

His remarks came after US President Joe Biden on Monday, September 5, advised against blacklisting Moscow. Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said that he believes "asking such a question is something that is very difficult to understand." In response to a question about whether Biden's response indicates Washington's softening of its anti-Russia stance, Dmitry Peskov stressed that "it can hardly be a reason for such assessments."

On September 6, US President Joe Biden responded "no" when he was asked by reporters if Russia should be declared a state sponsor of terrorism, The Hill reported.

Moscow warns US against declaring Russia state sponsor of terrorism

Earlier, Russia had warned the US to not take any such action as it would affect diplomatic ties between the two nations. Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American Department, told TASS, that if US Congress declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, "it would mean that Washington would have to cross the point of no return with the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, up to their lowering or even breaking them off."

Notably, the US Senate had passed a resolution in July requesting the State Department to designate Russia as a terror sponsor. The document mentioned the events in Georgia, Syria, Chechnya and Ukraine for the decision to call on the State Department to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Notably, the US has listed four countries as state sponsors of terrorism - Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Syria. It is pertinent to mention here that the US has been imposing sanctions against Russia for launching a military offensive in Ukraine. Furthermore, the Biden administration has been providing military and humanitarian support to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Image: AP