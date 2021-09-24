Kristin Smart Disappearance: Last Person Seen With Victim To Be Tried For Murder

The San Luis Obispo Superior Court decided on Wednesday that the last individual who had seen Kristin Smart, before she disappeared 25 years ago from her college campus on the Central California coast, will face murder charges for her suspected death. Smart had gone missing in May 1996.

Judge Craig van Rooyen of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court said that there was reasonable suspicion on Paul Flores, 44, of murdering Smart as well as Ruben Flores, 80, who assisted in the disposal of her corpse, which has never been discovered.

What happened to Kristin Smart?

Witnesses said that Paul Flores was the last person seen with "a very drunk" Smart on 25 May 1996, when he walked to her room at the California Polytechnic State University after a party. Prosecutors claim that he murdered Kristin Smart in his dormitory room after an attempt to rape her. Prosecutors provided evidence that Smart's corpse was once hidden behind Ruben Flores' house underneath a deck protected by lattice. Later, the corpse was transferred from the site and since then, has never been found.

As per witnesses, remnants of human blood were discovered underneath the deck where the corpse was reportedly hidden earlier. Witnesses also reported deformation marks in the soil with the dimensions of a human body. Judge van Rooyen, however, stated that due to the absence of DNA evidence nothing has been conclusively tied to Smart.

Throughout a 22-day preliminary hearing, defence lawyers argued that the prosecutors did not provide enough evidence to sustain the felony case. However, Van Rooyen said that there was reasonable suspicion, which is a lower level of proof further than a reasonable doubt and which prosecutors must establish at trials. Prosecutors also offered proof that four search dogs came to a halt in Flores' room and responded to the odour of death surrounding his bed during the preliminary hearing.

Meanwhile, the judge stopped prosecutors from introducing evidence such as allegations of Paul Flores drugging and raping four other women, as well as engaging in a slew of crimes like stalking, unwanted physical contact, and aggressive sexual conduct. As per a court document provided by prosecutors, Flores was described as "Chester the molester" and "psycho Paul" by other women. These pieces of evidence had minimal connection to the murder case, according to the court, and it posed instilling more bias towards Flores.

Who killed Kristin Smart?

During Flores's first interaction with police about the case, he had said that his conversations with Smart were at the party and on the way home. Some witnesses stated Flores was also helping her to keep upright as she had fainted earlier in the night, but he claimed she walked to her room on her own without his help. Flores had a black eye three days after Smart vanished, which he said he received while playing basketball. Flores eventually modified his tale to claim it occurred when he was working on his automobile.

According to Van Rooyen, changes to Flores' statements regarding the black eye revealed a "consciousness of guilt." Flores finally ceased cooperating with police, William Hanley, who was the chief of the district attorney's investigation department in 1996 said. When Hanley questioned Flores about what might have occurred to Smart that she disappeared suddenly, he had said that she probably departed with someone and that "he thinks she's dead."

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)