Kyle Rittenhouse Claims To Support BLM Movement; Argues Kenosha Shooting 'not About Race'

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse who was surprisingly acquitted of all charges after killing two men and wounding another has now claimed that he is not a racist and supports the Black Lives Matter movement. In his first interview after being acquitted of all charges, Rittenhouse spoke to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The 18-year-old shooter has justified his actions and claimed that his case had 'nothing to do with race' and instead raked up 'right to self-defence'. The interview is set to air on Monday night. He further stated that he is 'not a racist person' and instead supports the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and peaceful demonstrations.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defence,” the 18-year-old told Tucker Carlson. “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” he added.

Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted with far-right group Proud Boys

However, contrary to his claims of being non-racist, the teen shooter was photographed in a bar in Racine, Wisconsin before the trial, the Associated Press reported. In the photographs, Rittenhouse can be clearly seen hanging out with apparent members of the far-right group Proud Boys. Moreover, he was also seen showing the white supremacist hand sign. Even so, his attorneys have maintained that he is not a white supremacist. In September, a judge had ruled out that prosecutors cannot argue that Rittenhouse is affiliated with the Proud Boys.

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Wisconsin shootings

The 18-year-old Kenosha shootings accused was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defence. The Rittenhouse case had sparked off a serious debate pertaining to guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the United States. The jury came back with its verdict after close to three and a half days of deliberation. If Rittenhouse was found guilty of the most serious charge against him, then he could have faced life imprisonment. He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle. The shootings took place during a night of protests against police violence against Black people in the summer of last year following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in May 2020.

