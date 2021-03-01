LA County Private Schools Procured COVID Vaccines Amid Critical Supply Shortage: Report

At least 3 schools in Los Angeles County procured the COVID-19 jabs when the vaccine supply was ‘extremely limited’. The schools inoculated its teachers and the essential staff amid the critical shortage, emails, and letters dispatched to The Times revealed. One school gained the access to the vaccines using the restricted access codes, while others certified the staff assigned with carrying out the healthcare duties to get immunization, the report by the US network stated. Alverno Heights Academy in the Sierra Madre, Westmark School in Encino, and Mirman School in Brentwood were the three schools accused of the breach.

VACCINE UPDATE: City vaccination sites will expand eligibility this week to align with @LAPublicHealth.



Sites will reopen on Tuesday, doses are limited.



Tier 1B essential workers will be eligible:

- food+agriculture

- education+childcare

- emergency services+first responders. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) February 28, 2021

LA mass vaccination sites shutdown

As of this week, Los Angeles shut down several mass vaccination sites, including one at the Dodger Stadium and many more located across the four other cities due to a shortage of the jabs. Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, announced that he would align the state’s eligibility with the County Public Health guidance effective March 1 to fulfill the first dose appointments of the residents. “Our vaccination program has weathered many challenges, but we have made it clear that nothing will interfere with our mission to deliver this life-saving vaccine to Angelenos as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Garcetti in a state press conference.

Amid the ongoing challenges, the three schools quickly secured vaccinations for the staff while umpteen public and private education centers struggled. However, the LA mayor announced that the state expects to receive 70,000 doses of Moderna today, which will allow Los Angeles to restart administering the doses across the City’s six mass vaccination sites.

Meanwhile, the chief science officer for the LA County Department of Public Health, Dr. Paul Simon said at his regular COVID-19 briefing that the majority of appointments at the vaccination sites will commence for second doses by next week. “We will only be providing second doses at our Mega-POD (point of dispensing) sites. That’s after only providing second shots this week, making two weeks in a row that the county has had to dial back first dose appointments because of vaccine supply issues,” he said.

Even as Los Angeles has tried to target 200,000 doses each week, it was forced to stop the vaccination drive after several counties exhausted their vaccine supply. LA mayor blamed the federal allocation, which he said, was dropped more than 80 percent weeks after weeks for the state. “That is down 90,000 from the week before. That is unacceptable,” he told a press conference.

