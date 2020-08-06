Los Angeles County’s Public Health Director Warns Younger People 'driving' Virus Rate

On August 5, Los Angeles County’s public health director warned that the younger population was driving the coronavirus cases as nearly 60 percent of new COVID-19 cases occurred in residents between 18 and 49 years old. In a press release, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that the infection rates among residents aged 30 to 49 nearly tripled between June and late July, and rates among those 18-29 quadrupled.

These two age groups continue to drive new infections in the county, Ferrer was quoted as saying, according to reports. Further, she said that younger people were also hospitalized more than before. People between the ages of 30 and 49 years old have the highest case rate among all age groups in LA County, she added. As per the press release issued by the LA county, since June, case rates for the younger population nearly tripled to a high of 1,122 cases per 100,000 population. People aged 30 and 49 accounted for 25 percent of hospitalized patients in the County. However, the population aged 18 and 29 years old accounted for more than twice the proportion of all hospitalizations since April.

Nearly 60% of New COVID-19 Cases Occur in Residents Between 18 and 49 Years Old - 68 New Deaths and 2,347 New Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 in Los Angeles County. View: https://t.co/zlK0NHvaJX pic.twitter.com/0M3oQNJnwH — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) August 5, 2020

Figures dipped from 2,000 hospitalizations

“These patients now match the hospitalization rate of people aged 80 years old or older. By comparison, hospitalizations of those 80 years old or older have fallen by half since a peak in April,” the statement read. As of August 6, LA has confirmed over 1,768 cases of the novel coronavirus that needed hospital intervention. Of these, 31 percent are the confirmed cases in the ICU. This figure has drastically fallen from 2,000 hospitalizations reported last week. Public Health has identified a total of 197,912 positive cases of COVID-19 across the county and 4,825 fatalities have occurred so far. Of these, 109,000 cases are accounted for by people aged between 18 and 49.

(Image Credit: AP)