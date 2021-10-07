LA Mayor Nominated As Envoy To India Attends Hunter Biden’s Art Show

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has been nominated as the US Ambassador to India, attended an art show hosted by Hunter Biden, son of the US President Joe Biden, in Hollywood last week. Biden’s opponents and several lawmakers have slammed Garcetti, who is now awaiting confirmation hearing, for this.

“Disgraced LA mayor Eric Garcetti, who Joe Biden nominated for Ambassador to India, was one of the many ambitious potential buyers at Hunter Biden’s art show where pieces are selling for USD 500k,” Congressman Jim Banks said in a tweet. “I'm sure it is just a coincidence...,” he said.

According to Mother Jones, about 200 people attended this event. “Hunter’s gallerist, Georges Bergès, has said he’s expecting as much as USD 500,000 for some of the paintings,” The Atlantic reported. “Unfortunately for the White House, the people about to profit from Hunter’s foray into the art world are anticipating far higher returns—and suddenly presenting the Biden administration with a new Hunter-related headache,” the news outlet said.

The White House refused to answer questions on this. “We've spoken to the arrangement that is run by the gallerist and Hunter Biden's representatives that the White House provided suggestions for. I'd refer you to the gallerists for questions about the event and as well as the representatives of Mr. Garcetti in terms of his attendance,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference when asked about it.

“The ambassador-designate to India was seen reportedly at an event in Los Angeles last week, an art gallery event that featured the artwork of the president's son, Hunter. The ethicists who have pointed to this arrangement have expressed concern that the president's son selling art could potentially put the president in a situation where those who seek jobs, either in this administration or favors from this administration, could put this White House in an awkward position,” a reporter asked.

“What is the White House's response to the fact that an ambassador nominee was at this event? And secondly, should we expect to see more people who seek jobs in this administration attending events like this,” the reporters asked during the news conference.

