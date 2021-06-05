LA To Nashville Flight Diverted After An 'unruly Passenger' Tries To Break Into Cockpit

A Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Mexico after a passenger tried to breach into the cockpit on June 4. The "unruly passenger" who tried to break into the cockpit aboard Delta Airlines Flight 386 was stopped by other passengers and the flight staff, according to AP. The plane landed safely and the passenger was taken by police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Delta airlines flight diverted

The video of the incident has been shared by the passengers on social media. The video taken on board the plane shows the man surrounded by passengers and crew members. The passenger in the video said repeatedly, "Stop this plane!". A flight attendant and passengers zip-tied his wrists behind his back. The flight staff and passengers then carried the passenger to the back of the plane, where he was placed in a seat.

This was our view from the 3rd row right after the @Delta attendants and passengers apprehended the person who attempted to get into the cockpit. He was screaming “Stop the plane.” pic.twitter.com/8CG7zNFpTq — Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) June 4, 2021

The plane was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport. The FBI Albuquerque in a statement on Twitter said that they had responded to a report of diverted flight at Albuquerque International Sunport. They further mentioned that there is no threat to the public. Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 386 landed safely in Albuquerque and he praised the airline staff and passengers on the flight for "detaining an unruly passenger'' on the flight, reported USA News. The Boeing 737-900 was carrying 162 passengers and six crew members.

The #FBI is responding to a report of a diverted flight at @ABQSunport. There is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/GmnOdZPact — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) June 4, 2021

In a similar incident, a few months back, the Air France flight made an emergency landing in Bulgaria as a passenger onboard the flight was aggressive in his behaviour. An Indian passenger onboard the Air France flight en route from Paris to New Delhi was taken off the aircraft forcing the flight commander to immediately land the plane in Sofia Airport of Bulgaria. The passenger, flight crew alleged was aggressive in his behaviour as he allegedly also assaulted an attendant.

(Inputs from AP)