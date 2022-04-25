LA To Welcome World's Largest Wildlife Crossing Which Will Provide Ample Space For Animals

Los Angeles is ready to undergo some major transformation as the city is set to welcome the world's biggest wildlife crossing. The metropolis will soon have more areas for wild animals to roam around. Touted as the world's largest wildlife crossing, the crossroad will span 10 lanes of Highway 101 in northwest Los Angeles, thereby closing down on a crucial gap for the wildlife habitat. Since Mountain lions are mostly spotted wandering around 150 to 200 miles in this region, these wild creatures can be counted among the chief inheritors to experience the new crossroad.

This project will surely provide a safe passage from the Santa Monica Mountains across the highway and into the Santa Susana mountain range in California. However, earlier this week, it was discovered that a mountain lion was separated from its mother, and while scouting for its own terrain, it was hit and killed on the 405 Highway, said Ana Cholo, spokesperson for the National Park Service (NPS) to CNN. The upcoming wildlife crossing is touted to nullify instances like this in future.

What was decided at a ceremony of the big project?

On Friday, the first day of the project's construction, US Sen. Alex Padilla told CNN, "We can protect California's ecosystems without jeopardizing the transportation and other infrastructure development that we need for a growing population." Also, California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was present there assured $50 million for other similar projects, however, the projects will surely not be of the same extent and capacity when compared to the alternatives, reported CNN. Moreover, Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is a collaboration of the National Wildlife Federation and the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, which will be constructed by CalTrans.

Furthermore, Wade Crowfoot, the Natural Resources Secretary, stated, "This project is truly incredible. We will look back decades from now and realize that this project galvanized a new era of conserving and reconnecting nature", he added, reported CNN. However, the crossing will combine with the surroundings and will have a covering of soil and native plants. The Santa Monica Mountains Foundation has also built a special plant nursery that will start growing all of the fauna that will be used in covering the overpass when it will be finally completed in 2025.

Image: AP