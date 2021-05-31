'Lab Leaks Happen': US Expert Asks To Find COVID-19 Origin Or Face 'COVID-26 And COVID-32'

Co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, Peter Hotez said in a TV appearance on Sunday that not knowing how the pandemic began and confusion about its actual origin puts the world at risk of future outbreaks. “There’s going to be COVID-26 and COVID-32 unless we fully understand the origins of COVID-19,” Hotez said in a live-streamed address on NBC’s “Meet the press.” The US should pressure China, including with the threat of sanctions, Hotez said.

A team of scientists should be allowed to conduct a long-term investigation inside China and take blood samples from both humans and animals. “We need a team of scientists, epidemiologists, virologists, bat ecologists in Hubei province for a six-month, year-long period,” Hotez said in a live address.

Adding to this, former commissioner of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr.Scott Gottlieb on Sunday said that COVID-19 could have emerged from a lab in Wuhan, China. His remarks came as calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins have intensified after the Wall Street Journal report that revealed that at least 3 Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers had sought medical help in November 2019, even before the first coronavirus case was reported by China in December 2019.

Speaking on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation,’ Gottlieb said, the Chinese government's cooperation was needed to trace into the origin of COVID-19. Accidental lab leaks "happen all the time," he said.

The "side of the ledger" that suggests COVID-19 may have emerged from Wuhan lab in China, has continued to grow the debate about the coronavirus's actual origins, said Gottlieb.

Furthermore, he added, “If anything, you can argue that that side of the ledger has contracted because we've done an exhaustive search for the so-called intermediate host, the animal that could have been exposed to this virus before it spread to humans. We have not found such an animal.” The former FDA Chief added, “We’ve also fully disproven the market, the food market that was originally implicated in the outbreak as outbreak source.” He stressed that the Chinese government could provide “exculpatory” evidence about the Wuhan lab leak but it hasn’t done so.

“They [China] could provide the blood samples from Wuhan lab staff, they’ve refused to do that, they could provide the source strains, some of the original strains, they’ve refused to do that, they could provide access to early samples that we can sequence, they can provide an inventory [at] The Wuhan Institute of Virology, the lab that has been implicated in a potential lab leak, they have refused to do that,” said Gottlieb in his broadcasted statement.

Biden asks intelligence community to 'redouble' efforts

Last week, US President Joe Biden ordered the US intelligence community to "redouble" the efforts into the investigation of novel coronavirus origin, as WSJ report raised doubts on the timeline of spread. The intelligence community has been unable to reach a “definitive conclusion” as it conflicted with the WHO report that says virus first originated due to human contact with an infected animal.

Biden ordered his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to prepare a detailed report about the coronavirus origin in March. He said, that there were two conflicting elements in the report, one leaning towards the virus spreading from an animal contact with a human and the other that it leaked out of the Wuhan lab in China. In a scathing retaliatory response, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian dismissed Biden’s inquiry saying that it was an attempt to engage in “stigmatization, political manipulation, and blame-shifting” on part of the US against China.