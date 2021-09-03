Labor Day 2021: Best Tech Deals On Amazon, Walmart On Labor Day 2021 Sale

Labor Day will be observed in the United States on 6 September, 2021. It is a holiday which is held in honour of working people on the first Monday in September. In view of the Labor Day, e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart have put heavy discounts on items across all categories such as clothes, household essentials, electronics and gadgets. This article will cover the major deals on electronics and gadgets on Amazon and Walmart, which can be available right now. Since Labor Day will be observed as a Federal holiday, Amazon will not deliver items on the day itself. Shipments might reach customers one day before or one day ahead of 6 September. Read on to find the best Labor Day sale offers.

Best Amazon Labor Day sale offers

Apple devices

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack and wireless charger is available at a discounted price of $30 on Amazon

Apple TV 4K 2021 with Siri remote is selling at a price of $169, exactly $10 less than its original price

Apple AirPods Max are available for a discounted [rice of $489, down from the original price of $549

Apple Mac Mini 2020 which comes with the latest M1 chip is available for $600.

MacBook Air with M1 chipset is available at a price of $850

Laptops

Alienware M17 R4, powered by Intel Core i7, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD, along with Nvidia RTX 3600 GPU is available at a price of $1970, about 13% low from its original price at $2,240.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is available at $1,172, down from its original price of $1,499. The laptop comes with Intel Core i7 10th generation processor, along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM and 256GB os SSD.

Earphones

The second generation of Amazon Echo Buds is priced at $90, down from their usual listing price at $120.

Jabra's Elite 75t is priced at $100, down from their usual price at $150.

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset is also priced at $100, down from the usual selling price of $140.

Television

Toshiba 32" Smart HD TV is priced at $179.99, $20 less than its usual price

Select Furrion weatherproof TV starts at $999, the 55" Full Shade 4K HDR Outdoor TV is priced at $1,499, down from $1,699

Best Walmart Labor Day sale offers