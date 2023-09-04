Labour Day 2023: From History To Its Significance, All You Need To Know

Every year, the first Monday of September is celebrated in the United States and Canada as Labour Day. On this day, workers are honoured and their contributions to society are acknowledged. This year it will be celebrated today, September 4. However, in many other countries including India, Labour Day is observed in May.

Labor Day is a public holiday in the United States to honour the American labour movement. Ahead of Labour Day, the US President, Joe Biden, has taken it as an opportunity to share what his administration has done for them. Further, he hailed that America has now entered one of the strongest job-creation periods in its history.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, US President Joe Biden wrote, " As we head into the Labor Day weekend, we ought to take a step back and take note of the fact that America is now in one of the strongest job-creation periods in the history of our country."

As we head into the Labor Day weekend, we ought to take a step back and take note of the fact that America is now in one of the strongest job-creation periods in the history of our country. pic.twitter.com/rQZy3tHNcv — President Biden (@POTUS) September 1, 2023

Labour Day 2023: history and its significance

History

The origin of Labour Day may be found in the late nineteenth century when labour activists advocated for recognising this day as a federal holiday honouring the crucial contributions that workers made to the strength, wealth, and well-being of the country. Peter J. McGuire, a well-known union figure who established the United Brotherhood of Carpenters in 1881, has been attributed to the conception of Labour Day in the United States.

In 1882, McGuire introduced the idea of a day honouring American labour. This was followed by the Knights of Labour passing a resolution designating the first Monday in September as Labour Day in 1984. This notion swiftly gained traction and Labour Day celebration began the next year in various states, including Oregon, Colorado, New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Significance

Labour Day stands as a tribute to American workers who have raised the nation's standard of living and contributed to unparalleled global production. The labour movement created unity in the country and emphasised its traditional ideals of economic and political democracy.

How US celebrate Labour Day?

On the labour day, one would witness parades and festivities, mirroring the proposals from the holiday's early advocates including a street parade. The motive behind these celebrations is to showcase "the strength and unity of trade and labour organisations" within the community. Later in the day, these parades turn into enjoyment and recreation for workers with their families.