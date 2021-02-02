Lake Michigan Looks 'scary' With Loose Chunks Of Ice, Netizens Call It 'bottom Of Hell'

Former American Basketball player Rex Chapman took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of the Michigan lake leaving the netizens completely mesmerised. The video shows the stunning lake and how it can be a ‘scary place’ during the winters with ice sheets floating all over the water. “Lake Michigan this evening looks like a scary place…”, read the caption of the video.

'Scary' lake in Michigan

The 28-second long video footage shows high tide waves with ice sheets covering the water body completely. In the background, a strong sound of wind can be heard, suggesting the low temperatures and breezy atmosphere. There is no sign of the sun in the video. It looks all grey and gloomy, giving a proper winter and chilly vibe.

Lake Michigan this evening looks like a scary place... pic.twitter.com/dc4JalLBKU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 1, 2021

The video has managed to gather 2.8 million views. "This is relatively calm for the Lake. Believe it or not there will be surfers out there if the wind picks up", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "I can’t stop looking at that. Imagine falling in there. You could try to run along the big ones to safety. Then one flips and you go under it. Then you realize you’re more dense than the chunks of ice so they float better than you. You squeeze up in a panic". Tweeples can also be seen retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "I grew up on Lake Michigan just north of here and I don’t ever remember the lake looking like this. It’s downright apocalyptic! Feeling badly for the sailors at Great Lakes Naval Station".

Oh look, a picture of some of my 2020 takes 💀 https://t.co/SxYRIeBBzT — FantasyAshes_Matt (@ashes_fantasy) February 1, 2021

That water looks very death-ey https://t.co/Hhcqwkjsm2 — God Emperor Atreides (@lockrousseau) February 1, 2021

This is why I left Chicago my home town and live in SoCal🥶☃️ https://t.co/2e13vokYX0 — Lorraine Evanoff (@LorraineEvanoff) February 1, 2021

Lake Michigan in winter, for a Dantist, is the bottom of hell. I love it and miss it. So powerful https://t.co/Qxtdpj1n6g — Dr Paola Nasti (@napolideforever) February 1, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@RexChapman)