Lara Trump-linked Charity Spent $2m On Trump Properties, Says Report

A dog rescue charity linked to Donald Trump’s daughter in law Lara Trump has spent nearly $1.9 million for events at Trump’s properties in the last seven years. Additionally, it is all set to spend another $225,000 over the weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club, taking the overall expenditure to over $2 billion, as per a report by Huffington Post. While other businesses have distanced themselves from the top Republican in the aftermath of Capitol Breach, the Big Dog Ranch Rescue stressed that using the Former President’s properties for charity events could help them push forward with their cause.

Speaking to HuffPost, Lauren Simmons, the President and founder of the dog rescue charity said that the “quality of service, beauty of the venue and excellent rate” combined with the “generosity of supporters who sell-out our event there” allows them to rescue and home thousands of dogs. Elaborating further, she said that the charity’s investment in properties mentioned in the article “has netted more than $12m over an eight-year period which allows us to continue our mission”. Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, has been the chairwoman for the charity events since 2018.

Details revealed by the Revenue filing

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the charity spent as much as $1,883,160 on fundraising costs for events at Mar-a-Lago and other Trump-owned golf courses since 2014. In the aftermath, experts have now drawn similarities between the spendings by Big Dog Ranch Rescue and other charities owned or related to Donald Trump. Last year, Trump himself had to pay more than $2million in a penalty for using the charity fund for buying portraits of himself, paying off his businesses' legal obligations, and financing his 2016 campaign. Pertaining to the same reasons, the Trump Foundation, which was once called the philanthropy arm of the Trump Empire was ordered to be dissolved late in 2020.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)