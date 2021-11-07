Las Vegas: Convict Armed With Tactical Vest, Gun Belt Fires 20 Shots At Convenience Store

A 22-year-old man fired at least 20 shots outside and inside a Las Vegas convenience store, killing a man sitting in a parked car, a prosecutor said. According to Associated Press, the suspect, Jesus Javier Uribe, refused to attend a scheduled court appearance on multiple felony charges following his arrest at a house in southwest Las Vegas. After acknowledging his absence, a judge ordered Uribe be held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery, burglary and shooting into an occupied structure.

Prosecutor Richard Scow reportedly said that the police found 13 bullet casings outside the convenience store, where Curtis Abraham, a 36-year-old Las Vegas filmmaker who was sitting in a vehicle, was shot several times. Abraham, who was waiting for his girlfriend outside the store, died at University Medical Center from gunshot wounds, the police informed. They added that Uribe shot into the vehicle before he was seen on security video striding inside wielding a handgun and wearing a tactical vest and gun belt.

Moreover, several bullet casings were also found inside the store, however, nobody else was hit by gunfire. Police said that just prior to the random shooting of Abraham, the 22-year-old suspect also robbed someone in the street and shot into a vacant car in the parking lot. The officials added that a tip that led to Uribe came after police issued a public plea for help, characterising the shooting as a random act and releasing a photo of the gunman entering the store.

The cops said that the gunman took items from the store and left the area on foot. A possible motive for the crime spree has still not emerged. Now, Uribe’s next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

US gun violence

Meanwhile, the recent incident comes amid a time when gun violence has surged in the United States. According to AP, over 7,500 law enforcement, media, government, and commercial sources, 991 people aged 17 or younger were killed in gun violence in the United States in 2019. In 2020, that number rose to 1,375. Shootings have taken the lives of 1,179 young people and injured 3,292 others as of October 11. The data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation backs this up. Homicides among those aged 19 and younger increased by more than 21%, according to a study released by the agency on September 28.

(With inputs from AP)