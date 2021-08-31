The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, thereby ending the longest war in American history. Following its withdrawal from Kabul, where the remaining US troops were engaged in the evacuation mission, the US Department of Defence shared the picture of the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, the Department of Defence announced that the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan was Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue who was the commanding general of the US' 82nd Airborne.

Last American soldier leaves Afghanistan

The historic picture tweeted by the US Department of Defence shows Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue boarding the C-17 military aircraft that left Kabul on Monday, thereby signalling an end to the American presence in Afghanistan. The withdrawal was completed hours ahead of US President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline to complete the evacuation mission. According to the Associated Press, the last few hours of American withdrawal were marked by extraordinary drama as US troops faced the daunting task of getting final evacuees onto planes while also getting themselves and some of their equipment out. All of this was taking place even as repeated threats loomed, especially after the two attacks carried out by the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

US suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan

After its hasty withdrawal, the United States has also suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the country has now moved its diplomatic operations in Qatar. Blinken has asserted that the decision was taken considering the turbulent security situation in Afghanistan. However, he has also maintained that the US will help "every American who wants to leave Afghanistan". In addition, Blinken has informed that the US remains committed to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people through independent organisations, like United Nations agencies and NGOs.

.@SecBlinken: We have suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar. For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/6flzBwV0bX — Department of State (@StateDept) August 31, 2021

Blinken also informed that as a part of its evacuation mission, more than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. The evacuees also include 6,000 American citizens.

.@SecBlinken: More than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. That includes about 6,000 American citizens. This has been a massive military, diplomatic, and humanitarian undertaking – one of the most difficult in our nation’s history. pic.twitter.com/jOF9t6NFgI — Department of State (@StateDept) August 31, 2021

Taliban celebrate America's exit from Afghanistan

As the US troops left Afghanistan after a 20-year-long military involvement, Taliban fighters across Afghanistan were seen celebrating. The terrorists were seen firing rifle and artillery rounds in the air as a part of celebrations. In addition, many of them were seen inside the Kabul International Airport after the last American aircraft took off from Afghanistan.

Taliban take over Afghanistan

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on 15 August after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule. US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.