Last Updated:

US withdraws from Afghanistan | Last American Soldier Leaves Afghanistan; US Suspends Diplomatic Presence In Kabul

The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, thereby ending the longest war in American history.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu

Image Credits: AP/ANI


The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, thereby ending the longest war in American history. Following its withdrawal from Kabul, where the remaining US troops were engaged in the evacuation mission, the US Department of Defence shared the picture of the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, the Department of Defence announced that the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan was Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue who was the commanding general of the US' 82nd Airborne. 

Last American soldier leaves Afghanistan 

The historic picture tweeted by the US Department of Defence shows Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue boarding the C-17 military aircraft that left Kabul on Monday, thereby signalling an end to the American presence in Afghanistan. The withdrawal was completed hours ahead of US President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline to complete the evacuation mission. According to the Associated Press, the last few hours of American withdrawal were marked by extraordinary drama as US troops faced the daunting task of getting final evacuees onto planes while also getting themselves and some of their equipment out. All of this was taking place even as repeated threats loomed, especially after the two attacks carried out by the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate. 

US suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan

After its hasty withdrawal, the United States has also suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the country has now moved its diplomatic operations in Qatar. Blinken has asserted that the decision was taken considering the turbulent security situation in Afghanistan. However, he has also maintained that the US will help "every American who wants to leave Afghanistan". In addition, Blinken has informed that the US remains committed to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people through independent organisations, like United Nations agencies and NGOs. 

READ | Last US troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war; terror still at large

Blinken also informed that as a part of its evacuation mission, more than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. The evacuees also include 6,000 American citizens. 

READ | Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: US ends diplomatic presence in Kabul as troops withdraw

Taliban celebrate America's exit from Afghanistan 

As the US troops left Afghanistan after a 20-year-long military involvement, Taliban fighters across Afghanistan were seen celebrating. The terrorists were seen firing rifle and artillery rounds in the air as a part of celebrations. In addition, many of them were seen inside the Kabul International Airport after the last American aircraft took off from Afghanistan. 

READ | Afghanistan: Joe Biden issues first statement after complete withdrawal, thanks US troops

Taliban take over Afghanistan

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on 15 August after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule. US President Joe Biden has defended his decision of withdrawing troops from the war-torn country. The Taliban is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition'. Evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control.  

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND