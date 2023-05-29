Last Remains Of American Decorated Officer To Head Home After 58 Years For Reburial

Nearly six decades after he died during a visit to Darjeeling, the last remains of one of America's most decorated officer, Major General Harry Kleinbeck Pickett, is being returned to the United States for reburial, the US consulate here said on Monday.

Major General Pickett, who fought in both World War I and World War II, died in 1965 while visiting Darjeeling, a Himalayan tourist town in West Bengal, and was buried in a cemetery there, it said in a press release.

The deceased officer's family and the US government have been closely coordinating with the Indian government to return his remains to the United States, where it will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, it said.

"Our first priority as US government public servants is protecting and supporting American citizens," Melinda Pavek, US Consul General in Kolkata, said.

"My team and I are grateful for the support we received from the Government of India and the state of West Bengal which made his return possible," it said.

Pickett was commissioned into the US Marine Corps in 1913, going on to become one of the few Americans who served with distinction in both the world wars, the release said.

After locating Pickett's grave at Singtom cemetery in Darjeeling with the help of the district administration and a private funeral service provider, the state government gave the approval allowing Pickett's remains to be sent to the US this month, it said.