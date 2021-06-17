'Last Thing Putin Wants Is Cold War': Joe Biden Over Cyberattacks After Geneva Summit

US President Joe Biden on June 16 voiced confidence that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin did not want 'a new Cold War'. After concluding their meeting in Geneva, Biden said that he told Putin — "critical infrastructure must be off-limits to attacks, by cyber or any other means". He also said that the US has the "significant cyber capability" and in case of violation, the US will "respond with cyber". While speaking at a news conference, he also added that Putin wasn't seeking to intensify confrontations with the West after the two held "good and positive" talks.

"I think that the last thing he wants now is a Cold War," Biden told reporters after his first summit with Putin, adding that he during the talks had stressed that "certain critical infrastructure should be off-limits to attack -- period -- by cyber or any other means”. He even claimed, "Putin knows I will take action in response to future Russian election interference and cyberattacks".

Following the summit, Putin, however, claimed that most hacking crimes originate in the US and not Russia. While speaking to reporters, the Russian President averted questions on allegations of wrongdoing by Russia and turned it around accusing the US. He informed that his "American sources" have told him most cyberattacks are carried out by the US followed by Canada, Latin America, and Great Britain.

He further stated, "Russia is not on the list", calling to "get rid of insinuations and accusations". Putin told reporters that Russia regularly faces ransomware attacks and cited the example of a Russian healthcare service being hit by hackers, which he claimed was carried out by US hackers. He even went on to deny responsibility for the Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack and said that it has "nothing to do with Russian authorities".

US, Russia agree to return ambassadors

Meanwhile, a joint statement released by both the countries depicted positivity adding the meeting as "ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risk of armed conflicts and the threat of nuclear war". President Biden also tweeted describing this meeting as a 'clear' sign that 'America is back'. The two leaders agreed to return their ambassadors to their posts in a bid to lower tensions between the two nations. They also agreed to "begin consultations" on cybersecurity. Putin called the meeting "quite constructive”.

"I don’t think there was any kind of hostility, on the contrary, the meeting was obviously a fundamental one ... I think it was quite constructive," the Russian leader said. "I think that both of these sides showed a willingness to understand one another and to find ways to bring our positions closer together," Putin added.

(Image: Denis Bailbouse/ AP)

