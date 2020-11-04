Latest News: America Votes To Elect President; Massive Voter Turnout In MP; COVID-19 Tally

Massive voter turnout in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while speaking to ANI on Tuesday said, 'there has been massive voting in the state.' While highlighting the strength of democracy, the Chief Minister informed that despite the COVID-19 fear, people turned up in large numbers to cast votes. 'In comparison to 2018 by-polls, some places in the state have witnessed more voting,' he added.

Read: MP By-polls: Massive Voter Turnout, CM Chouhan Says 'BJP Will Witness A Bumper Victory'

India's COVID-19 tally

India COVID-19 case tally stands at 82,29,313 including 5,61,908 active cases. 75,44,798 people have recovered while 1,22,607 have died so far. 1,684 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths and 1,258 discharges reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,72,130 including 13,338 active cases, 1,56,975 discharges and 1,817 deaths.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 38,310 Fresh Cases, 58,323 Recoveries In 24 Hours

Nirav Modi's plea rejected by UK court

Nirav Modi's appeal to dismiss the documents submitted by the Indian government in the PNB fraud case against him has been rejected by UK's Westminster court. District Judge Samuel Goozee who is presiding over the case agreed that there was sufficient evidence to establish a 'Prima Facie' case for Nirav Modi's extradition to India. Westminster court is set to hear the final submission in the case on January 7 and 8 in 2021 before it hands down the judgment in the extradition case.

Read: UK's Westminster Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea To Suppress Evidence Submitted By India

US election update

Polls have begun to close for US Election 2020 as Americans get ready for the next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3 (local time) in just a few hours. Fox news projects Biden wins Arizona, the key battleground state with 11 electoral votes. However, this win would dramatically narrow down Trump's reelection this year. Currently, as per the Associated Press projection, Biden is leading the race to the White House with 209 electoral seats as Arizona becomes the first state that Trump won in 2016, but lost to Biden in Us Election 2020.

Read: US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Wins Washington & California, Trump Wins Utah

Maradona undergoes successful surgery

All updates surrounding Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's health took the football world by storm on Monday. Maradona, who was admitted to the hospital recently, has undergone successful surgery on Tuesday as his fans assembled outside the hospital. Earlier reports claimed that the footballing great could have been hospitalised due to COVID-19 related issues, but these rumours were put to rest by subsequent reports from people close to him.

Read: Diego Maradona Undergoes Successful Brain Clot Surgery, Fans Gather Outside Hospital

