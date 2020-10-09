Latest News: Postal Ballots In MP By-polls, Trump Promises Free Treatment; COVID-19 Update

India's COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 69-lakh mark with a spike of 70,496 new cases & 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 69,06,152 including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,06,490 deaths, said Union Health Ministry. New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 3 continuous weeks, unabated. The new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline.

Trump promises free treatment for Americans

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will ensure that Americans soon receive the same experimental medication from Regeneron which he was given as a part of the Covid-19 treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and that too free of cost. Trump said, during his treatment, he was able to gain first-hand experience of how effective and powerful the medication from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals could be against the disease.

Postal ballots in MP by-polls

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly by-polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in its new initiative has decided that people over 80 years of age, differently-abled, those engaged in essential services and COVID-19 positive patients in the home or institutional quarantine in Indore district will cast vote through the postal ballots. In order to ensure that maximum eligible voters can cast their vote through postal ballots, a detailed action plan has been prepared by the Indore district officials, said an official release. People who will be voting through the postal ballots will have to fill a consent form which will be available from October 9 till October 13, it added.

Tejashwi attacks Nitish

Continuing his attacks on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for levelling 'false cases' against Tej Pratap Yadav and himself, RJD's chief ministerial candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asked if Nitish would apologise. Alleging that the CM is 'scared and frustrated' to the see the massive support that is being given to the RJD leaders in the poll campaigns, Tejashwi Yadav said that the name of Yadav brothers was dragged into the matter under a "political conspiracy". He also highlighted that those arrested in the murder of ex-RJD Secretary from Purnia - Shakti Malik - have confessed to the crime and their statements prove that false allegations were levelled against the Yadav brothers.

I would like to ask the CM that is he so scared and frustrated that he would level false allegations? Will Nitish Kumar apologise for the press conference at the JD(U) office where their spokespersons levelled baseless allegations?: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD https://t.co/CWeRJhD78r — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Kamal Haasan pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to late Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan stating that his demise is a loss not just for his family but to the entire nation. Noting the achievements of Paswan’s remarkable career, Haasan said, “the 74-year-old parliamentarian had been in the cabinet of six ministers during his distinguished political journey. Rising to power in 1969, he came to be known as the face of downtrodden,” he added.

Emerging from Bihar in 1969, he was in the cabinet of six Prime Ministers during his distinguished political journey; Known as the face of the downtrodden, the founder of Lok Janasakthi Party, Ram Vilas Paswanji's demise is a loss not just for his family but to the entire Nation. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 8, 2020

