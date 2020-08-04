Latest News: Bhoomi Pujan Plan; Sushant's Family To Seek CBI Probe, Trump Signs H1B Order

Donald Trump signs Executive order against H1B visa holders

In a huge setback for Indian IT professionals who were hoping to secure a job in the American market, US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers and mainly those on H-1B visa from hiring. This came just over a month after the US government suspended the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers ahead of presidential elections.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader added that he has been admitted to the hospital as per the advice of his doctors.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.



I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Sushant's family to request CM Nitish Kumar

As the nationwide call for a CBI investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe continues to grow, sources have suggested that the late star's family is likely to make a request to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, seeking the case to be handed over to the central agency. This development comes just a day after Sushant's father released a video statement, claiming that the Mumbai Police failed to take action after he'd informed them on February 25 of the late actor’s life being in danger.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan plan

As Ayodhya ramps up preparations for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, sources have informed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's itinerary for the event. From PM Modi reaching Lucknow airport at 10:35 am and leaving for Ayodhya by Air Force helicopter to only five dignitaries being present at the stage. Read all salient features of the event here.

Trump says TikTok will go 'out of business' if not sold to US company

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that the TikTok will go out of business in September in his country if not sold to an American company. He even gave six weeks time to the Chinese company to sell its US operations to an American company. He added that the government is seeking a financial benefit from the deal.

