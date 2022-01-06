Lawrence Brooks, The Oldest US World War II Veteran, Passes Away At 112

The oldest World War II veteran of the United States, Lawrence N. Brooks who was even considered to be the nation's oldest man, has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 112. The National WWII Museum has revealed his demise, and his daughter Vanessa Brooks verified it to Military Times. Brooks, who was born on September 12, 1909, was recruited into the US Army at the age of 31 and served in the 91st Engineer Battalion, a largely African American division, during World War II, according to the museum's website.

While paying tribute to the WW II legend, the museum stated on social media that Brooks' key formula to live a long life was to "serve God and be nice to people.”

More than that, he was a dear friend, who celebrated his birthday with us every year starting in 2014, when he was just a spry 105-year-old. His consistent advice when asked for the secret behind his longevity was, “Serve God, and be nice to people.” — National WWII Museum (@WWIImuseum) January 5, 2022

Furthermore, on social media, actor Gary Sinise, who portrayed Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the 1994 film Forrest Gump and who has aided veterans via his Gary Sinise Foundation, grieved the veteran's loss. He wrote on Twitter, “An American hero passed away this morning. Lawrence Brooks, the oldest living WWII vet at 112 years old.”

An American hero passed away this morning. Lawrence Brooks, the oldest living WWII vet at 112 years old.

Here we are at National WWII Museum in New Orleans when he was 106 years old. He certainly had an incredible long life.

God bless you sir. An honor to know you.

Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/8mfbGuNmxG — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) January 5, 2022

'A beloved friend, a man of great faith, and a gentle spirit'

Museum president and CEO Stephen J. Watson said, “He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith, and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him. His kindness, smile, and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him", CNN reported.

Brooks' birthday parties had been held at the museum since 2014, which even included social distancing during the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the museum, which has also cited his excellent humour and zeal at these events, as per the PEOPLE.

About Lawrence Brooks

Brooks' family relocated to the Mississippi Delta when he was just a baby from Norwood, Louisiana. His parents had taught him all at home, how much they could because he lived too far from the closed school. Brooks was recruited into the Army in the year 1940 while he was employed at a sawmill. He was deployed to the predominantly Black 91st Engineer General Service Regiment stationed in Australia after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, AP reported.

While serving in the 91st Engineer Battalion, Brooks built bridges, roads, and airbases for planes. Lawrence Brooks was tasked with looking after three white policemen. His responsibilities included cooking, driving, and managing their belongings. Brooks then moved back to New Orleans after being honourably discharged as a private first class after the war in 1945, where he was employed as a forklift operator until 1979, where he retired, as per the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

(Image: AP)