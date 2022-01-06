Last Updated:

Lawrence Brooks, The Oldest US World War II Veteran, Passes Away At 112

The National WWII Museum has revealed the demise of the oldest U.S. World War II Veteran, Lawrence Brooks and his daughter Vanessa Brooks confirmed it

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Lawrence Brooks

Image: AP


The oldest World War II veteran of the United States, Lawrence N. Brooks who was even considered to be the nation's oldest man, has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 112. The National WWII Museum has revealed his demise, and his daughter Vanessa Brooks verified it to Military Times. Brooks, who was born on September 12, 1909, was recruited into the US Army at the age of 31 and served in the 91st Engineer Battalion, a largely African American division, during World War II, according to the museum's website. 

While paying tribute to the WW II legend, the museum stated on social media that Brooks' key formula to live a long life was to "serve God and be nice to people.”  

Furthermore, on social media, actor Gary Sinise, who portrayed Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the 1994 film Forrest Gump and who has aided veterans via his Gary Sinise Foundation, grieved the veteran's loss. He wrote on Twitter, “An American hero passed away this morning. Lawrence Brooks, the oldest living WWII vet at 112 years old.” 

READ | US Capitol riot anniversary: A year after Jan. 6, Congress more deeply divided than ever

'A beloved friend, a man of great faith, and a gentle spirit'

Museum president and CEO Stephen J. Watson said, “He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith, and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him. His kindness, smile, and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him", CNN reported.  

READ | Capitol riot anniversary: Jan 6 insurrection, the aftermath and growing polarisation in US

Brooks' birthday parties had been held at the museum since 2014, which even included social distancing during the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the museum, which has also cited his excellent humour and zeal at these events, as per the PEOPLE.  

READ | US Forces in Japan ordered to wear masks as COVID cases jump

About Lawrence Brooks

Brooks' family relocated to the Mississippi Delta when he was just a baby from Norwood, Louisiana. His parents had taught him all at home, how much they could because he lived too far from the closed school. Brooks was recruited into the Army in the year 1940 while he was employed at a sawmill. He was deployed to the predominantly Black 91st Engineer General Service Regiment stationed in Australia after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, AP reported.  

READ | Rupee falls 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade

While serving in the 91st Engineer Battalion, Brooks built bridges, roads, and airbases for planes. Lawrence Brooks was tasked with looking after three white policemen. His responsibilities included cooking, driving, and managing their belongings. Brooks then moved back to New Orleans after being honourably discharged as a private first class after the war in 1945, where he was employed as a forklift operator until 1979, where he retired, as per the US Department of Veterans Affairs. 

READ | US DHS, police, law enforcement step up security ahead of Capitol riot anniversary

(Image: AP)

Tags: Lawrence Brooks, World War II, Vanessa Brooks
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND