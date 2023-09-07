Lawsuit Filed To Remove Trump From 2024 Republican Primary Ballot

In a significant legal move that could reverberate through the 2024 presidential election, a legal watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), has filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify former President Donald Trump from appearing on the Republican primary ballot. The lawsuit argues that Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, violated the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, thus rendering him ineligible for public office.

The case, filed on behalf of six voters in Colorado, invokes Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits any individual from holding federal or state office if they had previously taken an "oath . . . to support the Constitution of the United States" and subsequently "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Watchdog group claims Trump violated the ammendment

According to a report from the Financial Times, CREW contends that Trump's involvement in the events of January 6, 2021, during which the U.S. Capitol was breached, constitutes a violation of this amendment. The former president has been facing legal scrutiny, including 91 criminal charges across four separate cases.

While this is not the first attempt to use the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from running for public office, the lawsuit in Colorado raises the possibility that similar legal actions could be initiated in other U.S. states. This potential cascade of lawsuits could lead to conflicting decisions, ultimately requiring the U.S. Supreme Court to make a definitive ruling on the matter.

14th Ammendment was brought up during GOP debate as well

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson brought attention to the 14th Amendment argument during the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee last month. Hutchinson mentioned "conservative legal scholars" who have suggested that Trump "may be disqualified" from running for office under the Constitution, alluding to a paper published earlier in the summer by two conservative law professors in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review.

As Trump remains a frontrunner in a crowded field of Republican candidates aiming to secure the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election, this lawsuit and its potential ramifications add an intriguing dimension to the political landscape. The legal battle over Trump's eligibility to run for office is poised to intensify in the months leading up to the election.