Leaked Pentagon Docs Suggest Putin Received Chemotherapy As Top General Planned Sabotage

The classified document leak that has sent the Pentagon into disarray has now unraveled a shocking rumour about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health. Among other big revelations, the leaked material labelled as 'Top Secret' contained an excerpt from a daily intelligence briefing. The material reveals that Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov devised a plan to sabotage Putin by deliberately losing the war to Ukraine during the time that the leader had to undergo a round of chemotherapy.

“Russia planned to divert resources from Taganrog, Russia to Mariupol, Ukraine and focus its attention on the southern front. According to [redacted] source, the plan for “the offensive” (no further information) was suspected to be a strategy devised by [Gerasimov and Patrushev] to sabotage Putin," the document said, according to The Daily Mail.

What do the leaked documents say?

"According to source, Gerasimov opposed the offensive; he informed Putin that the Ukrainian Armed Force' capabilities were superior to Russia's and cautioned that Russia would suffer heavy casualties were it to proceed with the offensive," the papers added.

Furthermore, the documents said that Gerasimov was planning to "throw" the special operation by March 5, a vulnerable date for the Russian President who was expected to begin a chemotherapy session. This would "thus be able to influence the war effort," the document read.

Authorities arrest suspect Jack Teixeira

While the medical condition behind the alleged chemotherapy round remains unclear, the veracity of the claims made in the documents is also a major question left unanswered for now. As war secrets, military plans, and US efforts begin to spill out in the open due to the leak, the Pentagon remains at work, desperately attempting to contain the fallout of what perhaps is the gravest exposé in years.

The latest event in the saga is the arrest of "cyber transport systems specialist" Jack Teixeira. The 21-year-old was apprehended by US authorities on Thursday in connection with the disclosure of military documents about the Russia-Ukraine war and other national security matters.